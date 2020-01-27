Saturday Southern Miss Baseball scrimmage report
The 2020 version of the Golden Eagles hit the new turf at Pete Taylor Park for an inter squad scrimmage Saturday afternoon. With Lynch sidelined with an injury and this team carrying more pitching,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news