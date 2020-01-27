News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 15:05:51 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Saturday Southern Miss Baseball scrimmage report

Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

The 2020 version of the Golden Eagles hit the new turf at Pete Taylor Park for an inter squad scrimmage Saturday afternoon. With Lynch sidelined with an injury and this team carrying more pitching,...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}