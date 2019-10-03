News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-03 21:01:23 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Scott Berry Interview 10/3

Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

Big Gold Nation got the opportunity to sit and interview Southern Miss Baseball Coach Scott Berry today. Here is the interview below. One thing to note is that Cody Carroll had Tommy John surgery t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}