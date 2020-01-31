News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 16:44:18 -0600') }} baseball Edit

Southern Miss baseball media day 2020 presser and Interviews

Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

Southern Miss baseball held media day today. Eagles will start regular season play on Feb 14th. Here is the presser with Coach Berry with player Interviews.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}