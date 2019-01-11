Southern Miss Baseball: Returning Pitchers
It's that time of year when every Southern Miss fans starts getting that itch to see some Golden Eagle Baseball. For the next few weeks we will be taking a look at what the 2019 Golden Eagles will ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news