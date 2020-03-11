News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-11 15:34:51 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Southern Miss BSB rides 9-7 win over Troy into first C-USA series

Trevor Ritchie
Staff Writer

Southern Miss baseball can ride high on its 9-7 comeback win against Troy ahead of opening conference play at Pete Taylor Park with Florida International this weekend.Sunday’s loss to Little Rock w...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}