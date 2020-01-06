News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 14:41:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Southern Miss ends season with third-straight loss in ‘Battle for the Bell’

Trevor Ritchie
Staff Writer

Southern Miss lost its third-straight contest in the Armed Forces Bowl to end another frustrating season after allowing 30 unanswered points to the Tulane Green Wave.By a final score of 30-13, the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}