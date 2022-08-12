Southern Miss Football Fall Camp Report: 8/12/22

What started out as a humid, overcast day at The Rock ended up as a typical sweltering morning as thuds from players’ helmets echoed throughout the stadium.





Linebackers and wide receivers shined during Friday’s practice as plays were made on both sides of the ball. Head Coach Will Hall saw a lot of positives at the conclusion of practice.





“Good, productive day. I saw a lot of good and a lot of bad…I think [the pace] has been good. That’s one thing we’ve really tried to be better at. The defense has to set the standard of practice, and the offense has to set the tempo and pace. Both groups have gotten better at that,” Hall said. “Our pace and tempo is getting better, and I think we’ll be able to play much faster than we were last year.”





The quarterbacks had a less-than-stellar day of practice as the defense racked up multiple interceptions on the day in team drills. All quarterbacks, particularly Ty Keyes and Zach Wilcke, made some great throws but some equally bad throws. On the third play of practice, threw an interception to Jay Stanley while under pressure from up the middle.





“Two guys [that have been the best so far in camp] are Frank Gore Jr. and Jay Stanley. Frank’s been phenomenal everyday, and so has Jay Stanley. It’s almost like you forget to talk about them because they’re just good,” Hall said.





Keyes made great throws in the 7-on-7 drills, but 11-on-11 drills and game situations are where he still has room for improvement. Something to note is that Wilcke is already taking reps with the second team alongside Trey Lowe. Lowe is the incumbent and likely the most consistent in the quarterback room, but Wilcke clearly has the most potential. He made some bad decisions Friday as well, but he also threw some dimes down the sideline. Seeing as Wilcke is a True Freshman with loads of talent, do not be surprised if he sees playing time this fall.





One of the interceptions thrown by Ty Keyes went straight to Swayze Bozeman in the middle of the field. The linebacker made a great read and secured a juggling catch as he fell to the ground (it would have certainly been a replay review in a game). Bozeman garnered praise from Hall following practice.

"Swayze Bozeman continues to get his hand on the ball,” Hall said. “He’s an old hand with a ton of reps. The big thing with him is making sure he has enough reps to keep his blades sharp but not so much that it’s overkill because he’s played a lot of football.”





Hall praised the depth at the inside linebacker position by mentioning T.Q. Newsome, Santrell Latham and Daylen Gill, who made numerous standout plays on the day. Hall also noted the depth at the Jack position – also known as an outside linebacker-edge rusher hybrid. He mentioned Josh Carr, Jr. and Averie Habas as being consistent, and he said Jalil Clemons “has shown flashes of dominance.” When asked about Dominic Quewon, Hall called him “a physical specimen.”





The running game for the Southern Miss offense was a highlight on the day as the offensive line created running lanes throughout the day. On the first play of practice, Gore bursted for a huge gain on the right side of the line. Keyes and Lowe each had massive room to step up in the pocket, and they scrambled up the middle often. While Keyes had struggles in the passing game, he will undoubtedly be a huge factor in the running game.





Southern Miss will likely utilize the zone blocking scheme and the gap blocking scheme to create space for their quarterbacks and running backs to gain meaningful yardage this season. Pass blocking is still a question mark for the most part, but it appears that the Golden Eagle offensive line will be very serviceable in the running game.





Overall, the practice was productive. The Golden Eagles will wear full pads in tomorrow’s practice, so tackling will be on full display.



