Southern Miss has pieces in place to surprise in 2025: Coaches & QB

When Head Coach Charles Huff was introduced at Southern Miss outside The Rock in front of a very excited Golden Eagle supporters, he stated with emphasis "It's time to go back to the top." Huff's hiring is not only step in the right direction, but it's a heck of a risk for Huff himself. Huff is coming off a four year stint at Marshall that saw the Herd win the 2024 SBC Championship and his stock couldn't be higher. Whatever led hin to Southern Miss, he will have the challenge of his coaching career. He didn't mince words at that press conference. "I didn't come down here to play. I came to win, and we will win."

His first task was assembling a new staff. In this era of college football things are always in motion and that includes players and coaches. Huff was able to bring his DC Jason Semore from Marshall with him to USM. His defense held a really good Louisiana offense, on the road, to only three points in the SBC Championship Game. He knows what type of defense Huff wants and how to coach it. Coach Huff couldn't have made a better hire at OC. Blake Anderson is well known and liked in Hattiesburg. Successful stints as OC at Southern Miss and UNC led him to the head coaching ranks at Arkansas State and Utah State where her was successful at both. With these two in place, Huff has the pieces with coaches, now it was time to add pieces to win with.

It all starts at QB. Southern Miss has definitely had issues at that position the last four seasons. Huff killed a fly with a hammer when he got SBC Newcomer Of The Year and 2nd Team All SBC selection Braylon Braxton to transfer to Southern Miss. All Braxton did in 2024 was throw 19 touchdowns while only giving up 2 interceptions. He also added 660 yards on the ground with 4 rushing TD's. Quality depth was added with transfers Landry Lyddy (UAB) and Jocobe Robinson (BC). John White, a highly touted high school recruit in 2024, remains from last season. The QB room has perhaps, now, become a strength in 2025.

To win you must have quality coaching and a signal caller that win through the air and on the ground. Southern Miss and Coach Huff seemes to have those boxes checked.









Stay tuned to BGN as we continue to break down Southern Miss Football leading into the 2025 season.