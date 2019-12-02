News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 14:22:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Southern Miss postseason preview: Where are the Golden Eagles headed?

Trevor Ritchie
Staff Writer

Southern Miss (7-5, 5-3) is bowl bound once again after missing the postseason a year ago, but where will the Golden Eagles be headed in 2019?USM failed to end the season with much grace while fall...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}