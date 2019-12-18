News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 15:10:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Southern Miss uses first signing period to fill immediate areas of need...

Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

Southern Miss really hit the JUCO recruiting market hard to fill immediate needs the Golden Eagles will have in the 2020-2021 season. With only between 17-20 scholarships available quality not quan...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}