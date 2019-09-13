News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-13 14:23:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Southern Miss vs. Troy: What to know, how to watch, predictions and more

Trevor Ritchie
Staff Writer

Who’s Playing, OddsSouthern Mississippi at Troy Current Records: USM 1-1; Troy 1-0Lines: Troy -3, Over/Under 49What to KnowThis non-conference matchup set to take place Saturday at 5 p.m. comes on ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}