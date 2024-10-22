Advertisement
Conference mates show opposite trajectory after coaching hires
Southern Miss has steadily trended down since 2020, whereas other league opponents have taken a step forward.
• Ben Milam
The good, bad, and ugly after USM shows fight in 23-13 loss to Louisiana
The defense showed a valiant effort, but the offense couldn’t come through, and Southern Miss fell to Louisiana 23-13.
• Dima Mixon
Practice 10/2: Southern Miss seeks vindication against Louisiana
The Golden Eagles returned to the practice field on Wednesday morning for final preparations against Louisiana. The
• Dima Mixon
Practice Report 10/1: Southern Miss desperate for a win against Louisiana
Southern Miss returned to the practice field before a big Saturday night matchup against Louisiana. The Golden Eagles
• Dima Mixon
Stringer will lean on an odd sense of normalcy in fifth coaching transition
