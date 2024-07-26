Talking Southern Miss offense with OC Chip Long
New offensive coordinator Chip Long gives a peek into what the 2024 Southern Miss offense will look like.After successful stops at Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, and most recently an analyst spot at Lou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news