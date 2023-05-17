Tuesday afternoon marked the beginning of the end of the skipper’s illustrious days at Southern Miss.





“Every walk has an end, and every step is a memory,” mused Berry in his letter to Black and Gold faithful in the announcement. The path has been a golden one for the Missouri native turned Mississippi son.





The accomplishments are too many to hold in anything less than a novel, but just a few include 9 conference titles (5 regular season, 4 conference tournament), a regional title in 2022, and college baseball’s longest streak of 30 and 40-win seasons. The four-time CUSA Coach of the Year is the program's winningest manager.





Those that are halfway familiar with Southern Miss baseball recognize this feat is far more impressive than numbers on a sheet of paper. Berry followed the path of giants. And in his own understated way, left ballpark-sized footprints as the head ball coach on 4th Street.





Yet as impressive as the 14-year run has been, the accomplishments on the field are but a string of footnotes in the story of Number 40’s legacy. Integrity, unwavering attention to detail, and a blue-collar approach colored every interaction on the diamond and off for Berry. After Tuesday’s press release, the first tidal wave of tribute flooded in from across the country.





Former and present players, former assistants and opposing coaches, sports information directors, you name it. Every detail has mattered in Berry’s time in college baseball, and every person he has crossed paths with has felt the sentiment lived in its purest form. This is what has made Berry one of baseball’s behemoths. It’s what will hold him forever etched into the Mount Rushmore of Southern Miss lore.





But fortunately, the story reads on. Berry has gotten every ounce out of his 2023 club that doesn’t have the big-league talent of a season ago but is moving full stride toward another postseason run.





Whether or not his career ends in Omaha, as did his friend and predecessor Corky Palmer, the ride has been one that could have been steered by Berry and Berry alone. Enjoy the setting sun of this shining career while you can, reader. The Lord only made one Scott Berry.





Until then, he’ll be standing in his third base coaching box, hands on hips.