The good, the bad and the ugly from 35-10 win over Southeastern Louisiana
Will Hall registered his first win in the 2024 season with a 35-10 victory over Southeastern Louisiana in a game he would probably like to forget. While there were some bright moments tonight from ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news