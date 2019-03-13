Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 14:12:01 -0500') }} football Edit

This Week In Southern Miss Baseball

Fe3dez5czgjwgtmoerp3
Heath Hinton
Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation.com
Staff

The Golden Eagles will leave the friendly confines of Pete Taylor Park this week for their longest road trip of the season. They will make a Louisiana swing this week starting with today's contest ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}