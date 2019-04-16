This Week In Southern Miss Baseball.
Well, this past weekend was one that the Golden Eagles would like to forget. Southern Miss traveled to FIU to play the Panthers, who at the time were 13-19 and 4-8 in CUSA play. The Golden Eagles l...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news