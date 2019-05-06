This Week In Southern Miss Baseball
In a week that Southern Miss could have extended their lead in the CUSA and raised their ever important RPI, the Golden Eagles went 2-2. They did beat in state rival RPI #17 Ole Miss, but lost of 2...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news