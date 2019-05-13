News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-13 15:39:05 -0500') }} baseball Edit

This Week In Southern Miss Baseball

Q3gbfsi78u4ehbhaodro
CUSA Tournament In Biloxi is next week. (Heath Hinton)
Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation.com
Staff

The Golden Eagles came into the weekend series vs Rice holding a 1 game lead in the CUSA standings, but left Houston in a tie with FAU. After game 1in which the Eagles hit 3 HR and won 6-3, the Sou...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}