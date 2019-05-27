This Week In Southern Miss Baseball. LSU Regional
Scott Berry told his team last Tuesday before the start of the CUSA Baseball Tournament in Biloxi that if the Golden Eagles wanted to make their 4th straight NCAA Regional, they would have have to ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news