Top 5 "What If" moments: "What If" there was no rain during 2017 regional.
There is no question that is Southern Miss would have taken care of business in the first NCAA Regional Championship Game vs. Mississippi State then none of the insanity that took place in game num...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news