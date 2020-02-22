News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-22 18:10:50 -0600') }} baseball Edit

USM baseball needed extra innings to even the series with UCA

Heath Hinton • BigGoldNation
Staff

It wasn't the way Scott Berry and his coaching staff wanted the game to end, but after Central Arkansas tied things up in the top of the 9th, it took a little of that Pete Taylor Park Magic for the...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}